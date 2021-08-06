Gov. Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint with Albany Sheriff’s Office

An assistant to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has accused him of groping her while they took a selfie together filed a criminal complaint against him with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, The Post has learned.

The victim, who was identified as "Executive Assistant #1," in Attorney General Letitia James’ sexual harassment report, filed the complaint during a brief Thursday afternoon meeting with sheriff’s officials, who have since contacted the Albany County District Attorney’s office, Sheriff Craig Apple told The Post.

Apple said it’s possible the governor could be arrested if the allegations are substantiated.

"The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest," he said.

"Just because of who it is we are not going to rush it or delay it," he added.

The unidentified victim lodged the most serious accusation against the governor detailed in AG James’ report, alleging he pulled her in for a hug, reached under her blouse and fondled one of her breasts in the Executive Mansion in Albany on Nov. 16.

"I mean it was—he was like cupping my breast. He cupped my breast," the woman told investigators on AG James’ team.

"I have to tell you it was—at the moment I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra and I remember it was like a little even the cup—the kind of bra that I had to the point I could tell you doesn’t really fit me properly, it was a little loose, I just remember seeing exactly that," she added, according to the report.

The victim also told investigators that Cuomo groped her after asking her to snap selfies inside his office at the Executive Mansion on Dec. 31, 2019.

As she took the photo, Cuomo "moved his hand to grab her butt cheek and began to rub it" for at least five seconds, the AG report alleges.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.