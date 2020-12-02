Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Andrew Cuomo
Published

Cuomo: 170,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in NY by Dec. 15

The cost to distribute the vaccines would be around $1 billion

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Chief scientist behind Operation Warp Speed: We’ll have enough doses to immunize 50M patients by February Video

Chief scientist behind Operation Warp Speed: We’ll have enough doses to immunize 50M patients by February

Dr. Moncef Slaoui tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ that officials hope to manufacture 600 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to immunize the entire U.S. population by June.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the first 170,000 doses of the  COVID-19 vaccine will be available to health care workers and some sick residents in New York's long-term care facilities as soon as Dec. 15. 

WHO UPDATES CORONAVIRUS FACE MASK GUIDANCE, SAYS FACE SHIELDS ARE INFERIOR ALTERNATIVE

The anticipated date is just five days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet regarding Pfizer’s application for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine, three weeks after the company filed for it.

The cost to distribute the vaccines would be around $1 billion, said Cuomo, who accused the Trump administration of not helping New York with federal funding. 

The state's economy was crippled by COVID-19, which forced the closure of businesses, halted tourism and killed over 34,600 people -- the most of any state in the country in the early months of the pandemic. 

PFIZER'S FIRST CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DOSES TO ARRIVE IN UK IN 'COMING DAYS'

Soaring unemployment rates and job loss also have cost billions of dollars in tax revenue too, but Cuomo said Wednesday that between 75% and 85% of the population will need to be vaccinated in order for the state to return to a "normal economy." 

"That is a tremendously high percentage on any level," the Democrat said, adding that it could take until September to reach that threshold. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The FDA plans to meet on Dec. 17 to discuss an emergency-use authorization request from Moderna for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election