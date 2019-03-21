Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Democrats
Published

Cummings: Ivanka Trump not preserving all official email

Associated Press
close
House Oversight Committee to launch wide-ranging investigation into White House, Trump transition teamVideo

House Oversight Committee to launch wide-ranging investigation into White House, Trump transition team

Chairman Elijah Cummings requests a broad range of documents on the 'security clearance process' at the White House in response to 'grave breaches of national security'; reaction from Rep. Katie Hill, Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee.

WASHINGTON -- A top House Democrat says Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and a powerful White House aide, is not preserving all of her official email communications as required by federal law.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says in a letter that Trump's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, informed the committee late last year that she doesn't preserve official email she receives in her personal account if she doesn't respond to it.

Cummings says that appears to violate the Presidential Records Act.

The left's hypocrisy over Ivanka Trump's e-mailsVideo

The Maryland Democrat also says Lowell confirmed that her husband, Jared Kushner, uses the messaging application WhatsApp to conduct official U.S. government business.

CNN reported last year that Kushner was communicating with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman using the application.