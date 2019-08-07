Cummings defends Baltimore, invites Trump on tour of city

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., Wednesday invited President Trump to visit his district amid an ongoing controversy after the president denounced conditions in Baltimore.

"You know what? I want President Trump to come to my district," Cummings said during a National Press Club event.

When Cummings was asked if he had been in contact with Trump, he said he was unable to reach him. "I want him to come and look at my entire city. I'll ride with him for hours if he has to. Then, I want him to go into Baltimore County, where the richest of the rich are," Cummings said.

"Then I want him to go into Howard County, where the richest of the rich are. And then I want him to see all of the wonderful things that are happening," Cummings added.

Trump provoked a media firestorm when he blasted Cummings' city as ridden with drugs and infested by rats. After Trump received criticism from people like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., video surfaced showing Cummings calling his city "drug infested" and likening his residents to "zombies."

Cummings, on Wednesday, seemed to acknowledge that certain parts of his city weren't great but indicated that Trump wasn't helping the situation with his rhetoric.

"You know, when you beat on people who have had difficulties and challenges in their lives, it doesn't help them," Cummings said.

He also invited the press to come with him and Trump if they toured the city. "Let me tell you something, Baltimore is a beautiful city," he added.

He defended city officials, saying he and they worked hard everyday. "But when you have the poorest of the poor, it's difficult ... but at the same time, we've done wonderful things," he said.