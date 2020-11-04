Cuban Americans, senior citizens lean toward Trump in Florida: Fox News Voter Analysis

President Trump may have support from senior citizens and Cuban-American voters to thank for his projected win in Florida and for its 29 Electoral College votes, according to polling from the Fox News Voter Analysis.

The survey is conducted for Fox News by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, an independent, nonpartisan research center.

Seniors in the Sunshine State went for Trump by a 9% margin over Democratic nominee Joe Biden – despite concerns that the president would do poorly in that demographic due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Cuban-American voters favored the president’s reelection, even though 59% of Hispanic voters in general supported Biden, according to the survey, compared to Trump’s 40%.

A large majority of Florida respondents said it’s important to them that the next president “shake up the political system” – 80% of them. Half of those said such a shakeup would be very important.

Seven in 10 Sunshine State voters said they believed President Trump stands up for what he believes in, and they broke for the president by an almost two-to-one margin.

The president also had an advantage among Christian voters: Among Protestants and Christians of other denominations, 62% said they supported Trump’s reelection compared to 38% who were in support of Biden.

Just 47% of Roman Catholic voters said they supported Biden, who is Catholic himself. President Trump, a longtime Presbyterian who late last month said he now considers himself a nondenominational Christian, garnered 53% of support among Catholic voters, according to the survey.

On the other hand, most Florida voters want the next president to look out for people like them ... and those voters favored Biden over Trump.

And self-described “angry” voters, who played a key role in President Trump’s win in 2016, swung heavily for Biden this time around – by a 55-point margin.