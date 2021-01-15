Cruz will attend Biden inauguration

Sen. Ted Cruz will attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration next week.

A source confirmed to Fox News that the Texas Republican, who led the charge contesting the Electoral College results during Congress’ joint session last week, will attend the swearing-in ceremony in front of the Capitol on Wednesday. NBC's Austin affliate KXAN first reported the news.

The Lone Star State's other senator, Republican John Cornyn, confirmed on Twitter that he will also attend. Cornyn did not contest Electoral College results during the session to certify the presidential election.

Cruz's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Current members of Congress are being offered tickets only for themselves and one guest this year unlike for past inaugurations.

President Trump said last week he will not attend the inauguration though Vice President Mike Pence is expected to.

Cruz, a Harvard Law grad, offered to argue a now-failed lawsuit from Texas Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton suing battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin to challenge their 2020 presidential election results.

CRUZ DEFENDS ROLE IN ELECTORAL VOTE OBJECTIONS

He led a group of 11 senators demanding a 10-day delay to audit the election results and an emergency investigation, though no evidence of widespread fraud has emerged in the two months since the election.

Cruz eventually withdrew his objections for Georgia, Michigan, and Nevada but co-signed the opposition to Pennsylvania once the Senate reconvened in the wake of the Capitol riot.

The House has since impeached Trump for his rhetoric on the fateful day that left five dead, but calls have also arisen for Cruz to resign. Cruz brushed off the idea.

CRUZ, AOC EXCHANGE BLOWS ON 'NAZI' ACCUSATIONS

"What I was doing is debating on the floor of the Senate election integrity," Cruz said during an interview with KXAS-TV, an NBC affiliate in Fort Worth, Texas. "That has nothing to do with this criminal terrorist assault, which was wrong and needs to be prosecuted. It's exactly the opposite. What I was doing is how you're supposed to resolve issues in this country."

Like other lawmakers, Cruz said he believed Trump's rhetoric had contributed to the siege on the Capitol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I do think the president's rhetoric and his language has been over the line. I think it was irresponsible. I think it was reckless. And I think he needs to recognize it," he said.