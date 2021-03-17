Cruz warns of radical American transformation if Democrats kill filibuster

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined Maria Bartiromo on "Fox News Primetime" and warned that if Democrats succeed in killing the filibuster, or even adjusting it to a "talking filibuster" as has been mentioned, it will lead to a concentration of leftist power and a radical transformation of American governance.

He also warned that the House Democrats' comprehensive election law bill, "H.R. 1," sponsored by Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland, would be passed in short order without a Senate filibuster and forever change American elections.

At the present, the Senate is evenly divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking any ties -- essentially giving the former a majority.

Two Independent senators, Angus King Jr. of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, caucus with the Democrats. However, it is Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia that have been leery about ending the filibuster rule, Cruz told "Fox News Primetime."

He remarked that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., probably has "thumb screws" in his office, illustrating the pressure Manchin is under to side with the rest of his caucus.

"Everyone on the left is pounding on Manchin and Sinema. They are pressing on them to end the filibuster and pass this radical agenda," Cruz said.

If the filibuster rule is ended by majority vote, the Senate will only require 51 votes to pass anything rather than the usual 60, or as Cruz put it, making it more like the House of Representatives and not the deliberative body it has historically been.

"If Democrats succeed in ending the filibuster, they will ram through the most dangerous radical agenda this country has ever seen. If they end the filibuster, we will see amnesty for every illegal alien in America. If they end the filibuster, we will see them coming after our guns and attempting national gun registries and confiscation," he said.

One of Cruz's fellow Texans, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee of Houston, has already sponsored a bill that would indeed require national registration of both firearms and ammunition.

Cruz added that Democrats would -- in absence of the filibuster -- make short work of "packing" the Supreme Court with "radical leftist" judges to neuter gains made by conserative presidents like Donald Trump.

They will also, he said, add Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to the Union, which he said is a backdoor way to concentrate power for a generation -- as Washington, D.C., is overwhelmingly Democratic and Puerto Rico sizably but less so.

"If they pack the Supreme Court, those leftists will take away our religious liberty, our free speech, our Second Amendment, our fundamental rights and that's what the radicals are pushing the Democrats to do right now."

Cruz said that while President Biden may have campaigned as a moderate, he appears not to be courageous enough to stand up to the leftists in his party.

"Joe Biden doesn't have the courage or wherewithal to stand up and say no to Bernie Sanders, to Elizabeth Warren, to AOC."

Regarding Sarbanes' "For the People Act" or H.R. 1, Cruz said it should be renamed the Corrupt Politicians Act, and that it isn't about "people" or election security as presented.

"It is the single most dangerous piece of legislation before Congress. ... It's about ensuring that Democrats remain in power and control for the next 100 years. It is a radical bill," he said.

Cruz described sections of the bill that would prohibit any voter ID laws, largely ban states from culling voter rolls and most notably in his mind, therefore result in illegal immigrants registering to vote and having a say in American elections.

"The Democrats believe if illegal immigrants and felons are voting that that benefits the Democrats and keeps them in power," he said.

"Not only that, it mandates universal mail-in balloting. It mandates ballot harvesting. This is all designed to facilitate fraud."