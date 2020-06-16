Cruz rolls out bill to provide tax credits to businesses who test employees for coronavirus weekly

Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday rolled out new legislation that would provide tax credits to businesses that plan to test employees for the novel coronavirus every week in states where the infection rates are above the national average.

Cruz, R-Texas, on Tuesday introduced the “Work Safe Act,” amid fears that a second wave of COVID-19 could hurt the United States’ economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen across the nation.

“As businesses re-open and states navigate the next steps in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress should do its part to help employers cover the cost of testing to promote a safe workplace,” Cruz said Tuesday.

“The Work Safe Act is a commonsense solution that will increase testing and restore confidence among consumers, employees, and employers that people who have returned to work are being regularly tested for COVID-19,” he continued, adding that “this will go a long way in turning the economy around and reducing the spread of the virus.”

Last month, Cruz introduced the Right to Test Act, which would let states approve and distribute diagnostic tests to meet state testing needs when the state or federal government has declared a public health emergency.

Cruz also this year introduced legislation to enhance partnerships between companies in the U.S. and Israel to develop medical projects aimed at detecting, treating and curing COVID-19, and “lessen U.S. dependence on China for life-saving medications and treatments.”

As of Tuesday, the U.S. reported more than 2.1 million positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 116,000 deaths.