Cruz family returns home from Cancun trip, face repercussions at home

Heidi Cruz, wife of Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, was spotted with their two daughters returning from a four day trip to Cancun, as her husband faces immense backlash for his tone-deaf decision, the New York Post first reported Saturday.

After staying just one night, the Texas senator responded to the onslaught of negative attention he received in what some saw as an abandonment of his constituents, as millions endured severe winter weather, days-long power outages and boil water advisories.

Cruz did not help his cause when he attempted to use his children as an excuse for his ill-timed vacation, telling reporters he was just "trying to be a dad."

"I was trying to be a dad and all of us have made decisions, when you have two girls who have been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look, we don’t have school, let’s get out of here,’" he said upon his return home.

"I think there are a lot of parents that would be like, 'If I can do this, great.' That’s what I wanted to do. As I said, really from the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision," he added.

But it’s not just the lawmaker who is seeing repercussions for the impromptu Mexican resort get-away.

Cruz’s daughters will be forced two quarantine for seven to 10 days after traveling internationally, due to health guidelines established by his children’s private school, reported Politico Friday.

They will also be unable to take their lessons online, as classes have returned to in-person teaching.

The private Texas school was drawn into the larger political divide plaguing the country, between parents who follow coronavirus guidelines and those who are more lax.

Parents were warned about international trips in January and took to the school’s Facebook page to demand the school’s coronavirus safety rules be enforced – prompting the school to remove the comment section from their social media, reported Politico.

Fox News could not immediately reach the senator for comment on how he intends to the respond to the school’s policies.