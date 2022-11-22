Move Back
Cruz is a ‘dark meat guy,’ Obama still loves pie. What Republicans & Democrats will be eating on Thanksgiving
America's politicians share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes with Fox News Digital -- from fan-favorites like apple pie to the Southern classics like giblet gravy and pecan pie.
- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says he's a "dark meat guy" and particularly enjoys drumsticks on Thanksgiving -- along with his father's flan dish with coconut and his daughter's "decadently good" chocolate pies.read more
- Gov. Kristi Noem’s favorite Thanksgiving dish is another family favorite. The Republican governor of South Dakota loves her mom Corrine’s stuffing with plenty of ground beef inside.read more
- A spokesperson for Former President Obama told Fox News "his love of pie is well-documented!" In fact, the former President once mentioned pie 15 times in a West Philadelphia campaign speech back in 2008. His favorite is the all-American classic, apple pie.read more
- Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican Congressman from Ohio, also has a knack for Thanksgiving sweets. Jordan says that his favorite dish is the Southern classic – pecan pie.read more
- The NASA astronaut and recently re-elected Senator of Arizona, Mark Kelly, shares his favorite Thanksgiving dish with his brother, Scott. The Kelly brothers both love their grandmother’s macaroni and cheese.read more
- Nikki Haley’s family favorites include the classics – turkey, honey-baked ham, green beans. But the former Republican Governor of South Carolina told Fox that the sides are the stars of the show with sweet potato casserole and butter rolls with Palmetto Cheese at the top of the list.read more
- Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican congressman from Long Island who recently challenged New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in a surprisingly close race, says that his favorite Thanksgiving dish is his wife Diana’s brisket.read more
- New York City Mayor Eric Adams loves the American classic, apple pie – similar to former President Obama.read more
- The always popular mashed potatoes and gravy is the favorite Thanksgiving dish of Kari Lake, the former television host and GOP nominee in Arizona’s gubernatorial race.read more
- Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., serving California’s 13th district in the South Bay, loves the all-time fan favorite Thanksgiving dish – pumpkin pie.read more
- Gov. Roy Cooper, the Democratic Governor of North Carolina, told Fox News that his Thanksgiving favorite is his wife Kristin’s pineapple fluff pie.read more
- Sen. Marsha Blackburn is looking forward to eating cranberry chutney -- recipe unknown. The Republican says she's reflective this year on the freedoms in America and the sacrifices of the men and women in the military. She and her husband, Chuck are grateful for their two grandsons and granddaughter.read more
- The Republican Utah congressman, Rep. Burgess Owens, considers collard greens his favorite Thanksgiving dish, but peach cobbler and cranberry sauce are other top contenders for the former professional football player.read more
- Gov. Kay Ivey, the Republican governor of Alabama, says her favorite Thanksgiving dish is an old fashioned Southern favorite – dressing with giblet gravy.read more
