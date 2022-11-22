Go Back
    Cruz is a ‘dark meat guy,’ Obama still loves pie. What Republicans & Democrats will be eating on Thanksgiving

    America's politicians share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes with Fox News Digital -- from fan-favorites like apple pie to the Southern classics like giblet gravy and pecan pie.

  • Sen Ted Cruz turkey legs
    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz says he's a "dark meat guy" and particularly enjoys drumsticks on Thanksgiving -- along with his father's flan dish with coconut and his daughter's "decadently good" chocolate pies.
  • Noem Stuffing
    Gov. Kristi Noem’s favorite Thanksgiving dish is another family favorite. The Republican governor of South Dakota loves her mom Corrine’s stuffing with plenty of ground beef inside. 
  • Obama and Pie
    A spokesperson for Former President Obama told Fox News "his love of pie is well-documented!" In fact, the former President once mentioned pie 15 times in a West Philadelphia campaign speech back in 2008. His favorite is the all-American classic, apple pie.
  • Jim Jordan and Pie
    Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican Congressman from Ohio, also has a knack for Thanksgiving sweets. Jordan says that his favorite dish is the Southern classic – pecan pie.
  • Mark Kelly Mac and Cheese
    The NASA astronaut and recently re-elected Senator of Arizona, Mark Kelly, shares his favorite Thanksgiving dish with his brother, Scott. The Kelly brothers both love their grandmother’s macaroni and cheese.
  • Nikki Haley and Casserole
    Nikki Haley’s family favorites include the classics – turkey, honey-baked ham, green beans. But the former Republican Governor of South Carolina told Fox that the sides are the stars of the show with sweet potato casserole and butter rolls with Palmetto Cheese at the top of the list.
  • Zeldin and Brisket
    Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican congressman from Long Island who recently challenged New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in a surprisingly close race, says that his favorite Thanksgiving dish is his wife Diana’s brisket. 
  • Eric Adams Apple Pie
    New York City Mayor Eric Adams loves the American classic, apple pie – similar to former President Obama.
  • Kari Lake Mashed Potatos
    The always popular mashed potatoes and gravy is the favorite Thanksgiving dish of Kari Lake, the former television host and GOP nominee in Arizona’s gubernatorial race.
  • Ro Khanna Pumpkin Pie
    Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., serving California’s 13th district in the South Bay, loves the all-time fan favorite Thanksgiving dish – pumpkin pie.
  • Cooper and Pie
    Gov. Roy Cooper, the Democratic Governor of North Carolina, told Fox News that his Thanksgiving favorite is his wife Kristin’s pineapple fluff pie.
  • Marsha Blackburn cranberry chutney
    Sen. Marsha Blackburn is looking forward to eating cranberry chutney -- recipe unknown. The Republican says she's reflective this year on the freedoms in America and the sacrifices of the men and women in the military. She and her husband, Chuck are grateful for their two grandsons and granddaughter.
  • Burgess Owens and Collard Greens
    The Republican Utah congressman, Rep. Burgess Owens, considers collard greens his favorite Thanksgiving dish, but peach cobbler and cranberry sauce are other top contenders for the former professional football player.
  • Kay Ivey
    Gov. Kay Ivey, the Republican governor of Alabama, says her favorite Thanksgiving dish is an old fashioned Southern favorite – dressing with giblet gravy. 
Image 0 of 14