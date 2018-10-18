Cruz confronted by 2 protesters over his vote to confirm Kavanaugh: report

Two female protesters confronted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at an airport on Wednesday over his vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a USA Today report said.

“You think that putting a sexual assaulter on the court is a victory for women?” one protester asked the senator. “You believe in men assaulting women. That’s what your whole custom is, Senator.”

Cruz went on to say that he believes in “due process” for those accused, referring to the allegations from multiple women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in the past with lack of corroborative evidence.

“You believe in due process? Lots of women were out there talking about their stories,” the protester replied.

“Do you believe in a man lying about his alcohol in front of the Senate and perjury? Do you believe in perjury?” the second protester joined in as Cruz was walking through the airport.

“Thank you for expressing your First Amendment rights,” Cruz responded, which prompted loud shouting by the second protester. “Shame on you Ted Cruz!” the woman yelled multiple times.

This isn’t the first time Cruz has been subjected to a confrontation with protesters in public. Last month, activists stormed a Washington DC restaurant and shouted “we believe survivors” as the Texas senator was sitting with his wife.

One of the videos from the incident shows Cruz struggling to escape the hostile crowd amid chants and taunts. “Excuse me, let my wife through,” Cruz is heard saying in the video.

Cruz is currently running facing a tough re-election campaign against Democrat Beto O'Rourke. According to the multiple polls, Cruz is leading O'Rourke by seven points.

Other Republicans lawmakers were also accosted in public and on the Capitol amid the Kavanaugh confirmation controversy. Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake was confronted by two women after announcing he will vote to recommend Kavanaugh for confirmation.

He later said the exchange “certainly struck a chord” with him.