Cruz: Americans should compete against China in 2022 Beijing Olympics and 'kick their commie a--es'

Sen. Ted Cruz broke with a number of other Republicans in saying that the U.S. should not boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics to stand up to China’s abuses, but should instead "kick their commie ‘a--es.’

The Texas Republican wrote a tweet in agreement with former President Trump, who said a boycott would be "unfair to athletes."

"I see it both ways," he told RealClearInvestigations, "but I would not do that … You go. You compete. You win."

Republicans have offered up a tough-on-China approach, fueled by China’s missteps - and alleged fault - in the COVID-19 pandemic, its human rights abuses against the Uighur minority, and unfair trade policies.

"To be clear, I and many others hope that the International Olympic Committee comes to its senses and moves the 2022 Olympic Winter Games out of Beijing," Cruz explained further in a March op-ed for Fox News. "The worst thing we can do to stand up to China is to keep our athletes home. As anyone who has ever faced down a bully knows, when you decide to hide and not to fight, the bully wins. "

Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador under Trump, called for a boycott of the winter games until the U.S. can be certain COVID-19 didn’t come from a Wuhan lab.

"We should absolutely boycott the Chinese Olympics. Other allies and friends should do it with us," she said last month.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she thinks world leaders should boycott the Olympics if they are held in Beijing. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., this week called for a "complete boycott" unless the "safety, security and privacy of our athletes" is guaranteed.

Human Rights Commission co-chair Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican, opened a hearing in May by calling on the "IOC and all interested parties including the United States to find a new host city — or boycott."

"In granting Beijing host status for the Olympic Games, we are crowning a barbarous regime with laurels while we should be condemning their abuse and genocide," he said.

