Rep. Crenshaw hits Biden for 'creating border crisis': Dems 'don't want the truth to get out'

The Biden administration created a crisis on the border by rescinding former President Trump's policies, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday, noting that four individuals who were apprehended were revealed to be on the terror watch list.

FOUR MIGRANTS WITH NAMES ON TERROR WATCH LIST PICKED UP AT BORDER SINCE OCTOBER

CRENSHAW: "That's just the ones we've caught and the Democrats got fact-checked pretty quickly on that after Kevin McCarthy claimed that and it was confirmed by press reports. By the way, we just learned that the Biden administration is telling Border Patrol not to allow ride-alongs from the press. So they really don't want this truth getting out."

...

"Here's the thing. When you have hundreds and hundreds of people paying the drug cartels for a piece of about 300 dollars per person, they get to cross the river, then they tie Border Patrol's hands. They're bringing children with them, they’re bringing unaccompanied minors and Border Patrol, instead of patrolling the border, well, they become babysitters, they become bus drivers, they become nurses. And you know what they're not doing?

...

"They're not looking for those people on a terrorist watch list. They're going in between. There's a distraction over here and the bad guys that don't want to get caught over here. So that's just a fraction of what's coming through. There's a real crisis on the border. The Biden administration won't admit it and they created it by executive orders rescinding Trump's policies that were actually working."

