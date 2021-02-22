CPAC pulls speaker after anti-Semitic remarks surface

The Conservative Political Action Conference disinvited YouTuber Young Pharaoh from speaking at the annual event after disparaging remarks he made about Jewish people resurfaced Monday.

"We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization," CPAC said in a statement posted to Twitter. "The individual will not be participating at our conference."

Among the statements from Young Pharoah that resurfaced Monday was a June 2020 tweet that claimed "THERE IS NO #HISTORICAL OR #SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE PROVING THE EXISTENCE OF #JEWS OR #JUDAISM... ITS ALL A COMPLETE #LIE."

"GO GET THE BEST #JEWISH #SCHOLAR YOU CAN FIND & ILL EXPOSE #RELIGION AS BEING COMPLETELY MADE UP FOR #POLITICAL GAIN," the tweet continued.

CPAC disinvited Young Pharoah from the annual conference after the American Jewish Committee denounced his past remarks and urged CPAC to condemn them.

"CPAC leadership must denounce his antisemitic conspiracy theories and act to ensure that Jew-hatred has no place at the conference," the Jewish group wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Young Pharoah didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The YouTuber was one of dozens of speakers on the agenda for the annual conference, which is a project of the American Conservative Union (ACU). The ACU didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Former President Donald Trump is among the high-profile speakers scheduled to appear at the four-day event, the theme of which is "America Uncanceled." Trump's speech will mark his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

Trump's message to CPAC attendees will include a "big thank you" to his supporters, his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, told Fox News on Saturday.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was also invited to speak at CPAC but declined the invitation, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.