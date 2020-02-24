CPAC 2020: Who’s speaking at this year’s conservative conference

This year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will be held Wednesday through Saturday at National Harbor outside Washington, D.C.

The premier annual conservative gathering will feature speeches and presentations from President Trump, Republican lawmakers, White House officials, figures from Trump’s re-election campaign and more.

CPAC AIMS TO TURN TABLES ON DEMOCRATS

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, presides over the event each year.

Here are some of the featured political guests expected to appear throughout the conference:

Wednesday

Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas

Trump campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh

Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp

Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

Thursday

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

Former White House deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas

Mercedes Schlapp

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas

House Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman

Vice President Mike Pence

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

Friday

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

Matthew Whitaker, former acting U.S. attorney general

Parscale

Lara Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

Labor Department Secretary Eugene Scalia

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Donald Trump Jr.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler

White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner

Friedman

Acting Director of National Intelligence, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

Ivanka Trump

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Saturday

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar

President Trump