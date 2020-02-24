CPAC 2020: Who’s speaking at this year’s conservative conference
This year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will be held Wednesday through Saturday at National Harbor outside Washington, D.C.
The premier annual conservative gathering will feature speeches and presentations from President Trump, Republican lawmakers, White House officials, figures from Trump’s re-election campaign and more.
CPAC AIMS TO TURN TABLES ON DEMOCRATS
Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, presides over the event each year.
Here are some of the featured political guests expected to appear throughout the conference:
Wednesday
Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson
Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas
Trump campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh
Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp
Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.
Thursday
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.
Former White House deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas
Mercedes Schlapp
Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas
House Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman
Vice President Mike Pence
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.
Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
Friday
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
Matthew Whitaker, former acting U.S. attorney general
Parscale
Lara Trump
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao
Labor Department Secretary Eugene Scalia
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
Donald Trump Jr.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner
Friedman
Acting Director of National Intelligence, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell
Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.
DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker
Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.
Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.
Ivanka Trump
White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow
Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party
Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas
Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Saturday
Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka
White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt
Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga.
Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar
President Trump