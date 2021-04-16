'Insane left-wing agenda': Scott slams Democrats' court-packing 'power grab'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., slammed Democrats on Friday for their "power grab" after the left's calls to expand the Supreme Court and abolish the filibuster.

DEMOCRATS TO PROPOSE LEGISLATION EXPANDING THE SUPREME COURT

RICK SCOTT: This is just part of the Democrat power grab. You know, they want to pack the Supreme Court so they can get some activist judges that are gonna back their, you know, insane left-wing agenda.

They want to get rid of the filibuster because—oh gosh—they didn’t get 51 votes in the last election so they need to be able to get rid of the filibuster so they can pass their radical agenda. They’re trying to make DC a statehood. This is all about power for the Democrats. You know, their election bill is about power for the Democrats. Using reconciliation to pass massive spending that’s going to bankrupt this country.

This is all about their power and by the way, they know that the public is not in favor of this so they’re gonna ram this through as fast as they can because they know in 2022 [Republicans] are gonna take the House back and the Senate back.

