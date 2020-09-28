Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska
Published

Could the presidential race be decided by Nebraska’s second congressional district?

The district includes Omaha and its surrounding suburbs

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A new poll released Monday shows that Nebraska’s second congressional district could play a decisive role in the 2020 presidential election.

The district includes Omaha, Nebraska’s largest city, as well as its surrounding suburbs. If the presidential race were to come down to this district, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would have a considerable edge over Donald Trump.

(AP/File)

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll, Biden leads Trump by seven percentage points, or 48% to 41 %, in Nebraska’s second congressional district.

Nebraska is one of two states – the other being Maine – that split up their electoral votes by congressional districts.

Earlier this month, the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, made two campaign stops in Omaha and Council Bluffs, a neighboring city in Iowa.

“We feel very strong headed towards Nov. 3rd but we want to leave nothing on the field, we want to take every voter very seriously. We want to earn every vote out there,” Lara Trump told Omaha’s 3 News Now.

BIDEN’S WHISTLE-STOP: DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE TAKING POST-DEBATE TRAIN SWING

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted between Sept. 25 and Sept. 27 with a sample pool of 400 likely voters.

Recent surveys conducted by Fox News show Biden leading Trump in the battleground states of Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In each of those three states, majorities disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, pluralities say coronavirus is “not at all” under control, and Biden is the preferred choice when it comes to handling the virus. Plus, the former vice president is favored over Trump to nominate the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.  

