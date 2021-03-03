Cotton, Greene accuse Biden of prompting ‘superspreader’ after migrants released into US test positive

Republicans Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., accused President Biden of causing a "superspreader" event after 108 migrants who were released by Border Patrol into the U.S. tested positive for Covid-19 since January.

"President Biden's border crisis is a superspreader event," Cotton wrote on Twitter of the event.

"@JoeBiden is treating America just like @andrewcuomo treated nursing homes," Greene wrote on Twitter. "#ImpeachBiden," she added, a proposition she has been calling for since the new president assumed office.

Felipe Romero, a spokesman for Brownsville, Texas on the U.S.-Mexico border, told Fox News that the 108 positives represent 6.3% of the number of total migrants who have been rapid-tested at the city’s main bus station, where they are being released by the Border Patrol. Rapid testing of the individuals began there on Jan. 25.

He added that Brownsville does not have the authority to prevent those who test positive from traveling elsewhere in the U.S. -- and is advising them to quarantine, follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and socially distance.

Sources at the White House told Fox News they are aware some who test positive may continue to travel, but federal guidance urges them to isolate.

The city of Brownsville also told Noticias Telemundo Investiga that it is advising migrants who test positive to go to NGOs and nonprofits in the area for help with finding shelter and places they can isolate themselves from others. The local county-wide positivity rate is estimated to be 13.8%, much higher than most regions of the country.

Migrant families who tested positive and spoke to that news organization at the bus station said they were waiting to travel to places such as Maryland and New Jersey.

