Coronavirus travel restrictions between US, Canada and Mexico are being extended: DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday announced that cross-border travel restrictions from Canada and Mexico into the U.S. are being extended until June 22.

The travel ban was first enacted in March and later extended in April until May 21.

“Non-essential travel will not be permitted until this administration is convinced that doing so is safe and secure,” Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement. “We have been in contact with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts and they also agree that extending these restrictions is prudent at this time.”

The first order, which was implemented on March 20, defined “essential travel” as U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the U.S., individuals traveling for medical purposes, individuals traveling to work in the U.S., individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes, individuals engaged in diplomatic or official government travel, individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade and individuals traveling for military-related purposes.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) external borders are shut until June 15. President Trump had banned travel from Europe and Iran, in addition to his January ban on travel from China. The original European travel ban was expected to last 30 days but the language of the ban allowed it to remain in effect until the president says otherwise.

In late April, the president temporarily banned all immigration to the U.S. He said that immigration would be suspended to the U.S. for at least 60 days to ensure Americans laid off during the coronavirus pandemic are “first in line” for new jobs.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.