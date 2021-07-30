Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Federal government doled out $783.5M in stimulus checks for prisoners

Senate previously rejected measure to block payments from flowing to prisoners.

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Illegal immigrants could get $4.38B in stimulus money: Report Video

Illegal immigrants could get $4.38B in stimulus money: Report

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The federal government doled out $783.5 million for incarcerated individuals as part of the American Rescue Plan, Fox News has learned. 

In response to a public records request from conservative group American Crossroads, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) revealed that the money flowed to 560,000 individuals who were incarcerated for the full tax year 2020.

Passed in March, the American Rescue Plan granted $1,400 in stimulus money to people making less than $75,000 per year.

"Earlier this year, every single Senate Democrat voted to give stimulus checks to violent criminals in prison," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in a statement to Fox News. 

"Sending cash to murderers and rapists in prison has nothing to do with solving the pandemic or improving the economy. Now, the same people who sent hundreds of millions of dollars as gifts to these inmates want to spend trillions more in an even bigger and more partisan bill." 

Sens. Cotton and Bill Cassidy, R-La., attempted to exclude prisoners in March but that amendment failed on a party-line vote. 

COVID RELIEF BILL OFFERS CONVICTED MURDERERS STIMULUS CHECKS, COTTON SLAMS

The $1,400 payout was in addition to $1,200 and $600 checks offered as part of the previous coronavirus relief legislation. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., criticized the measure, saying it would harm Black and Brown families.

"Given the stark racial disparities in our criminal justice system, this would cause the most harm to Black and brown families and communities already harmed by mass incarceration," he said from the Senate floor. "Children should not be forced to go hungry because a parent is incarcerated."

Although the Trump administration attempted to block the initial payments from flowing to prisoners, those efforts were eventually halted by a federal judge who noted that the legislation itself didn't exclude prisoners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The revelation comes amid news that convicted gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who abused Olympic athletes, received $2,000 from two federal stimulus checks.

Cotton previously warned that the checks would flow to murderers like Dylan Roof and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. 

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

More from Politics