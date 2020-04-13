Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Protests against stay-at-home orders during coronavirus

Americans concerned with the economic and financial impact the coronavirus are protesting the state’s stay-at-home orders amid the pandemic.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/Michigan-protest-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People protesting against the Michigan stay-at-home order on April 7 at the Michigan State Capitol.
    Michigan United for Liberty
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/Michigan-Protest-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People protesting at the Michigan State Capitol.
    Michigan United for Liberty
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/Ohio-Protest-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People protesting against Ohio's stay-at-home order outside the Statehouse in Columbus on April 9.
    Matthew Hatcher/REUTERS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/Ohio-Protest-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People protesting outside the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. 
    Matthew Hatcher/REUTERS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/Ohio-Protest-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    More protests in Columbus, Ohio.
    Matthew Hatcher/REUTERS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/Ohio-Protest-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Protesters carried signs and changed.
    Matthew Hatcher/REUTERS
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/04/918/516/Ohio-Protest-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A cutout of President Trump at an Ohio protest.
    Matthew Hatcher/REUTERS
