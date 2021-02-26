Michigan Gov. Whitmer faces calls for investigation into coronavirus nursing home deaths

Republican state legislators in Michigan have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in their sights as they call for investigations into the governor’s handling of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The call to investigate Whitmer, a Democrat, came in a pair of letters to both acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Michigan State Sen. Jim Runestad spearheaded the letters, which were signed by seven other Republican state senators.

"Gov. Whitmer’s regional hub policy placed patients with and without COVID-19 in the same facilities and may have exacerbated the death toll in those facilities," Runestad said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Questions remain regarding the accuracy of data, compliance with CDC guidelines and compliance with our state’s Freedom of Information Act. There is a critical need for a full investigation into these matters."

In the letters, the lawmakers pointed out that COVID-19 infections and deaths in the Wolverine State "have soared" over the past year and that Whitmer's administration had "been questioned about unintended consequences" of her policies.

The senators also called attention to "discrepancies" in cases and death data "in the state’s long-term care facilities."

"It has now come to our attention that these reporting errors have likely not been resolved," the Republicans charged.

"And, due to reporting failures, there will be no accurate data on how many residents may have been harmed by the administration’s policies because there is no clear reporting path to document nursing home patient cases by facility after a transfer takes place," they continued.

The lawmakers then asked for a "full investigation" into the governor's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

Other Michigan Republicans have tried to figure out the details behind Whitmer’s COVID-19 nursing home policies.

Michigan House Oversight Committee chairman Steven Johnson held a hearing to investigate, but the state health and human services director — who was invited to testify — sent a letter instead, FOX2 Detroit reported.

"Basically what it said was, 'We are doing everything we have to, we have the greatest data out there, we're collecting everything like we are supposed to," Johnson said. "But they didn't actually share the data with us."

Whitmer's office didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The calls to investigate Whitmer come as embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has faced calls for impeachment a mounting scandal over his state's handling of nursing home deaths

A former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, also revealed new details in her sexual harassment accusation against the governor. Cuomo has denied Boylan's claims.