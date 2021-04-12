GOP Sen. Cornyn questions if Biden is 'really in charge'

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, questioned Monday if President Biden is "really in charge" as the president keeps a much lower profile than his predecessors.

The Texas senator questioned the president’s leadership in a Twitter thread aimed at Biden’s sparse media presence where he shared a link to a Politico article on the Biden administration's communications strategy.

Cornyn quoted a portion of the article that pointed out Biden "is not doing cable news interviews" and that his "limited" social media posts online are "unimaginably conventional" when they do come.

"The public comments are largely scripted," the excerpt continued. "Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters."

Cornyn then said the administration's communications strategy of keeping Biden out of the limelight raises the question if the president was really at the helm of his administration.

"Invites the question: is he really in charge?" wrote Cornyn.

In the Politico article, White House deputy communications director Kate Berner said the administration’s communications strategy "is based on innovation in the digital space, flooding the zone in regional and coalitions press, and effectively using traditional national media."

"He's the president, he's got a lot on his plate. We have people fanning out every single day across different media to amplify his message," Berner continued. "We don’t let his schedule be a limiting factor for us."

Berner said the administration also utilizes the Cabinet to engage with "audiences that they can uniquely speak to."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Cornyn’s tweets.

Biden’s silence in the media has become a key theme in the president’s administration.

Last month, Biden held the first press conference of his administration after waiting 64 days into his term to do so.

The president’s immediate predecessor, President Trump, waited 27 days to hold his first press conference. biden's former boss, President Obama, waited only 20 days before holding his first presser.