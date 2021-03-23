Cornyn responds to Kamala Harris on 'Fox & Friends': Border situation is 'no laughing matter'

The Biden administration needs to learn about the issues happening at the border, said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, reacting to Vice President Kamala Harris laughing while responding to a question from a reporter who asked Monday if she would be visiting the border amid the growing migrant crisis.

KAMALA HARRIS LAUGHS AFTER REPORTER ASKS IF SHE PLANS TO VISIT BORDER: 'NOT TODAY!'

JOHN CORNYN: "It is no laughing matter, and I wish the vice president and president would come to the border, I'll be glad to welcome them there to learn what I've learned, talking to the experts, the Border Patrol, Health and Human Services, as well as the local officials and stakeholders who are bearing the burden of this open border policy of this administration.

...

And, yes, Senator Cruz and I are taking 13 of our colleagues from the Senate to the border, as I've done before, to try to help them understand, let them get exposed to the same sort of expertise and advice that I have. I've been there, as you can imagine, on numerous occasions. But the Border Patrol is telling us that you cannot build enough facilities, you cannot build enough capacity to keep up with the expected increase in flow of people coming across the border.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE

...

The green light is out. And, so far, the administration is sending no signals that you won't be able to make it successfully across."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP