Cornyn: HR1 election bill a 'power grab' aimed at 'permanent partisan majority'

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, slammed the H.R. 1 election reform bill as a partisan scheme for Democrats to hold on to power.

The House passed the bill, known as the For the People Act, earlier this month in a party-line 220-210 vote.

"This is a power grab," he told "Sunday Morning Futures." "It's that simple. They want to install a permanent partisan majority in the United States when it comes to voting in elections."

Cornyn described the legislation as a "hijacking of state and local laws" that attempts to roll back voter ID requirements and allow ballot harvesting.

The senator said the bill's chance in the Senate rely heavily on Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who have spoken out against the revisions.

"We're going to be fighting this thing with everything we've got in the United States Senate," he said. "And then the courts ... will be the backup plan."

Cornyn said that President Biden's first moves in office have all been partisan, including the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

"This was a purely political move," he said. "We still had $600 billion left that was appropriated in December which hadn’t even made its way out the door yet. So they're just flooding the zone while they can for political advantage, and I think they're going to regret it."