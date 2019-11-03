Conway: Dem impeachment probe is incurable 'flawed process' despite House vote

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway asserted that despite Thursday's House vote approving the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, the ongoing process remains tainted due to how it began.

Conway slammed Democrats for conducting an investigation that lacks bipartisan support, and which began with weeks of closed-door private interviews.

DEMOCRAT SAYS PARTISAN IMPEACHMENT PROBE OK DESPITE PELOSI PLEDGE

"You cannot cure what has been a flawed process from the beginning," Conway told "Fox News Sunday," adding, "The House vote doesn't make a difference in terms of a flawed process somehow being open and transparent."

Trump has been accused of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to assist in investigations of Democrats' alleged actions during the 2016 election, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

The impeachment inquiry has focused on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky, as well as communications between U.S. and Ukrainian officials before and after the call. Democrats have accused Trump of using military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine into aiding in the investigations. Both Trump and Zelensky have denied that there was any pressure placed on Ukraine.

"They have not seen evidence of a high crime or misdemeanor," Conway insisted, stating that this is why not a single GOP representative voted for the impeachment inquiry.

Conway also pointed to the lack of bipartisan support as a contradiction of a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in May 2018.

Pelosi said then that impeachment "would have to be bipartisan to go forward."

"This is not as Nancy Pelosi pledged and promised," Conway said.

Later in the program, Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., said the reason Republicans opposed it was out of fear of backlash from President Trump, and claimed that a partisan probe was necessary due to Trump's "abuse of power" and "a level of corruption here that makes the Nixon impeachment look like child's play."

Host Chris Wallace brought up President Trump's opposition to Democratic subpoenas of current and former administration officials. Now that the House vote has taken place, Wallace asked Conway if Trump stopped attempting to block the witnesses from testifying.

"The president has every right to exert executive privilege," Conway said.

When asked specifically if Trump would tell former National Security Adviser John Bolton not to appear if he receives a subpoena, Conway said she was "not sure the president has talked to Ambassador Bolton."

Himes later said he believes that Bolton, who has reportedly been quoted as referring to Trump's request to have Ukraine help investigate his political opponents as a "drug deal," has already been subpoenaed, but the Democrat noted that he was not certain.