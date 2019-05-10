Constitutional expert on 'Life, Liberty & Levin' says Democrats undermining the idea of democracy and justice

In an interview set to air Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin", constitutional expert Dr. John Eastman says the actions taken by Democrats in office are actually undermining not only President Trump but democracy and justice in the United States.

"The purpose of government is to secure those rights against any tyranny that would take them away whether again of one or many or what have you. We've now got a significant portion of our population that thinks the purpose of government is otherwise to redistribute rights to take from some and give to others. [The founders] understood that to be the very definition of injustice or an unjust law," Eastman said.

Eastman also says the Mueller investigation, the House Judiciary Committee's actions and politically motivated judges are not only challenging the results of the 2016 election but the "very notion we govern ourselves."

"And then this election and what we're seeing here not just with this investigation but with the broader investigations and the use of subpoenas and federal judges that had been nominated and confirmed by President Obama appointed by President Obama blocking this President's actions perfectly legitimate actions," Eastman told Levin. "So this is really a challenge to the results of the last election which means it's a challenge to the American people and the very notion that we govern ourselves."

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., declared a "constitutional crisis" after his committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for defying a subpoena for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted Russia report and underlying documents.

Since the Mueller report was released, Democrats and Republicans have clashed over whether or not Trump obstructed justice and Barr's summary interpretation.

Eastman criticized Mueller for not delivering a decisive conclusion, saying his report "presumes guilt" and is altering America's concept of "justice."

"And you know even the bottom line refusal to draw a conclusion gets the presumption of innocence wrong. He said I couldn't find enough evidence to exonerate President Trump from the obstruction of justice allegations. That's not his job as a prosecutor. The only job is to decide whether there's enough evidence to bring an indictment with a likelihood of conviction beyond a reasonable doubt we presume innocence unless we can prove otherwise," Eastman said.

Eastman added: "His report presumes guilt and less and less Trump can prove otherwise. And it is a fundamental altering of our very basic conceptions of justice."

