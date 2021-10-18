Conservatives slam McAuliffe ally who declared, ‘Only cure for stupid is education’

A Virginia House delegate and political ally of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is facing criticism after declaring, "The only cure for stupid is education."

"You’ve gotta inform people, the only cure for stupid is education," Del. Nancy Guy, a Democrat, told supporters at a campaign event in Virginia. "So get out there and help people understand what’s at stake in this election."

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), a political organization working to elect Republicans to state legislative and executive offices across the country, tweeted a video of Guy’s comments and compared the remarks to Hillary Clinton’s notorious "deplorables" insult she gave to Trump supporters in 2016.

"Democrat @nancyguyva channels her inner Hillary Clinton and calls voters ‘stupid’ at a rally," the RSLC tweeted Monday morning. "The Democrat Party has nothing but contempt for voters who disagree with their radical agenda and believes the government should be running everyone's lives because they know best."

RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo told Fox News the video of Guy was taken outside a Democratic campaign office in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

"Nancy Guy believes if Virginians disagree with House Democrats and their radical liberal voting record of raising gas and electric costs, protecting critical race theory, eliminating the requirement to report sexual battery in schools, and weakening law enforcement, it’s because they aren’t intelligent enough to understand," Romeo said. "Guy’s comments explain why House Democrats are rallying behind McAuliffe’s position that ‘parents shouldn’t be telling schools what to teach’ – they think that government knows best and that no one has a right to question their reckless policies."

Guy faces GOP lawyer Tim Anderson in a district she won two years ago by just over a tenth of a percentage point — Democrats’ narrowest margin of victory that year, Virginia Mercury reported.

Guy’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, was seen standing behind Guy in the RSLC’s video. The former governor, who has endorsed Guy’s reelection campaign in Virginia Beach, is running against Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin in a tight race.

Youngkin "will destroy Virginia’s economy," McAuliffe said in an extended clip of Saturday’s event provided to Fox News by the RSLC.

"I’m excited to take this state to the next level," he continued. "I will raise teacher pay above the national average for the first time in the history of Virginia. … let’s pay our teachers."

McAuliffe also endorsed Guy in 2019, tweeting that he was "so proud of the campaign Nancy is running in Virginia Beach" and called her "relentless."

McAuliffe sparked a conservative uproar last month after saying during a debate against Youngkin that parents should have little say in what public schools teach their children.

"I'm not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision," the former governor said. "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

Youngkin has seized on the comments, launching a "Parents Matter" initiative rallying parents across the state.

McAuliffe’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.