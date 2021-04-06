Erickson: Conservatives must fight back, show corporations if you go woke, you'll 'go broke'

Conservatives have power when they come together to fight back against "woke" corporations, radio host Erick Erickson said on Tuesday in the wake of the progressive backlash against the Georgia election reform bill.

GEORGIA VOTING LAW CHANGES ARE OK WITH AMERICANS, 42% TO 36%: POLL

ERICK ERICKSON: I'm not really surprised. They've done this before. In fact, Georgia, in the past, for example, the fetal heartbeat ban, they've been vocal on that. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act. 33 states have the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Delta, Home Depot and Coke have been the largest opponents of passing religious freedom protection in Georgia. So I'm not surprised they've gone left on this one.

I am surprised that Republicans continue to give them special tax breaks. Delta, for example, has a fuel tax break in Georgia that no one else gets. I'm not sure why Republicans want to continue to give special interest tax breaks to corporations that are out to get them and conservatives.

I think you've got to have some united voices across the conservative movement, from the fiscal conservatives to the social conservatives to the libertarians. All of them coming together, recognizing this is an existential threat to conservative groups, to the Heritage Foundation, to AEI, to the Club for Growth, to you name it, down to the social conservative groups like Focus on the Family and Family Research Council. It's time to actually do reasonable calls for their members to start pushing back against some of this stuff. One easy way to do it is to start pushing Republican governors to stop giving special interest tax breaks to corporations. The woke corporations need to understand, if you're going to go woke, we're going to make you go broke by taking away your tax incentives.

