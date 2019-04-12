Conservative speaker who was assaulted by protester: 'This was a warning shot to conservatives'

A conservative speaker who was assaulted by a protester Thursday while speaking about the differences between men and women says his attack was a “warning shot” by Leftists against conservatives and lambasted the university for allowing “political violence to fester on campus.”

“I woke up this morning expecting an apology for being assaulted during a lecture that I was invited to give at the University of Missouri. Instead, I was smeared baselessly as a bigot,” Michael Knowles said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday.

“They referred to my claim that men are not women as an extreme viewpoint and they tacitly are permitting political violence to fester on campus.”

The event, sponsored by the conservative Young America’s Foundation, took place at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and featured a speech titled “Men Are Not Women” before a protester sprayed an unknown substance on Knowles prompting the protester’s arrest.

Friday, Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal praised Knowles protesters, but condemned the protester who “crossed a line” and condemned Knowles himself.

"A student group brought a speaker to campus – a speaker whose professed opinions do not align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion and our goal of providing a welcoming environment to all people, particularly to our LGBT community," Agrawal wrote in a statement.

Knowles called the chancellor “a disgrace” and called the protesters reaction “fascism.”

“This was a warning shot to conservatives on colleges around the country that if you don't shut up. If you don't kowtow to leftist orthodoxy you will be bullied. You will be shouted down. You will be physically intimidated and maybe next time that substance will be a little more dangerous, a little more toxic,” Knowles told Carlson.

“It is fascism as clear as fascism can be.”