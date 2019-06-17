Conservative Parkland student dropped by Harvard asks for forgiveness: 'I wish I could take it back'

The conservative Parkland shooting survivor and pro-Second Amendment activist who was dropped by Harvard University after offensive remarks and racial slurs he made as a 16-year-old came to light appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Monday where he apologized and asked for forgiveness.

"I'm extremely sorry for it and I wish I could take it back but I can't. All I can do now is seek to right the wrong. And I know forgiveness isn't given, It's earned. I know that the person who wrote those things is not who I am today," Kyle Kashuv told guest host Ed Henry.

Kashuv revealed Monday on Twitter that Harvard rescinded his admission after the recent resurfacing of remarks he called "offensive," "idiotic" and "inflammatory."

The student said he made the comments before the mass shooting -- which he says made him a different person.

Harvard officials told Fox News they don't publicly comment on the individual admission status of applications, but Kashuv posted what he said was the letter Harvard sent him, dated June 3.

"The Admissions Committee has discussed at length your account of the communications about which we asked, and we appreciated your candor and your expressions or regret for sending them," the letter read. "As you know the Committee takes seriously the qualities of maturity and moral character. After careful consideration, the Committee voted to rescind your admission to Harvard College."

At one point during the interview Kashuv Brough up Harvard's history comparing himself to the university, saying they have founded by slave owners and because they had a dark history that didn't mean the institution was "irredeemable."

Henry gave Kashuv a "time-out" noting that there was a big difference between Harvard's history and Kashuv's more recent comments.

"You mentioned they had slave owners in the 1600s. You used the n-word what, a year, year and a half ago?" Henry said.

Henry pressed Kashuv on "what specifically has changed" for him over the last two years between his past remarks and now.

"It's because I matured tremendously. I am no longer am in the friend group where we act immaturely like idiotic children. It's the fact that I have condemned racism in every opportunity that I can in this public life I didn't really ask for," Kashuv said.

"I never wanted and never quite frankly wanted to be in the position. I'm not an entertainer, I'm not an actor. I'm a kid who went through a tragedy who saw the suffering that the community went through and doesn't want to see it for any other community."

