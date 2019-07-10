Conrad Black: 2020 Dems are 'ludicrous troop of unqualified candidates'; Biden 'not up for the job'

The 2020 Democratic field is a collection of nearly two-dozen unqualified presidential hopefuls -- led by former Vice President Joe Biden, who is not ready for the job, Conrad Black said Wednesday.

"This ludicrous troop of unqualified candidates is kind of an astonishing herd of people that cannot be taken seriously," the former media mogul claimed on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

Black, 74, shared his assessment of the Democratic primary field after having spent several weeks abroad, without checking in too much on American news, he said.

"I've been in England for six weeks ... so you do not get a clear picture" of news events in the U.S., he told host Laura Ingraham.

"It's striking to me, six weeks after I left, how certain trajectories have confirmed themselves," he added. "Specifically, the president, as far as I can see, three points up from where he was in the polls and the Democrats are falling out amongst themselves."

Black, a Canadian-born businessman who was convicted of fraud and later pardoned by President Trump, noted how only a few of the Democratic candidates are getting any solid media attention.

"You've got the far left of the Democrats making most of the noise and finally getting smacked down a bit by the establishment," he said.

"The front-runner Joe Biden, in my opinion, [is] not up to the job, but not for the reasons that Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez ... gives. It's an absurd situation."

He added he believes Trump has been a very successful president but admitted the president's "style" leaves a lot to be desired by some critics.

However, any of Trump's shortcomings pale in comparison to the "discordant gang of people with very little distinction to it in political terms" running against him, Black claimed.