Connecticut schools to stay closed for remainder of academic year, governor says

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday announced that schools across his state will remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, in-person classes at K-12 schools in Connecticut will remain canceled for the rest of the academic year,” Lamont tweeted Tuesday. “Given the circumstances, this is the best course of action for the safety of students, educators, and staff.”

The governor also tweeted to celebrate National Teacher Day, saying he “cannot thank every teacher enough for what they do for our state.”

“I am thankful that the best teachers in the world are right here in Connecticut,” he tweeted. “We appreciate each of you.”

Lamont’s decision to keep schools closed in Connecticut for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year comes after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took the same action.

The tristate area governors have been working on a coordinated basis in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Connecticut is expected to start easing its coronavirus lockdown measures on May 20.

As of Tuesday, Connecticut reported more than 30,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,550 deaths.