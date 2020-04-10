Connecticut Gov. Lamont extends closures, social distancing guidelines through May 20

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday said he would sign an executive order extending the state’s social distancing guidelines, and closures of businesses and schools, to “at least” May 20 to further curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I will sign an executive order today extending the deadlines for all of the previously enacted closures, distancing, and safety measures until at least May 20,” Lamont tweeted Friday. “This is no doubt a difficult situation, but I cannot stress enough that these actions are saving lives by staying home.”

Lamont went on to cite new data, which he said was “starting to show a flattening of the curve,” but warned that the state was “not out of the woods.”

“Returning to normal too soon will have too many negative consequences,” Lamont said Friday. “I will continue to consult with medical experts every day and do our best to protect the health and safety of Connecticut.”

Lamont’s move to extend the deadlines to late May comes as his first executive order was set to expire. Initially, Lamont shuttered schools and non-essential businesses until at least April 20.

Lamont has been in regular contact with tri-state area governors—New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. At this point, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a 14-day travel advisory for non-essential travel in the tri-state area.

Cuomo, last week, extended the “New York PAUSE” order, which also keeps non-essential businesses shuttered and urges New Yorkers to stay at home, through April 29. Cuomo has said he will reevaluate every two weeks at the end of the order.

Lamont, Cuomo and Murphy announced last month a “regional approach” to combatting the COVID-19 outbreak through the tri-state area.

As of Friday, Connecticut reported more than 9,700 cases of coronavirus and more than 380 deaths, with New York, the epicenter of the virus in the U.S., reporting more than 160,000 positive cases and more than 7,800 deaths. New Jersey, as of Friday, reported more than 50,000 cases in the state and at least 1,700 deaths.

In the U.S., as of Friday, there were more than 473,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 17,800 deaths.