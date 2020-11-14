Congresswoman-elect Stephanie Bice credits 2018 midterms for 2020 GOP women House wins

Republican Congresswoman-elect Stephanie Bice credited the 2018 midterm elections as a spark that inspired conservative women to run for office this year in record numbers.

“There were so many wakeup calls for conservative Republican women to really step up and put themselves out there,” she said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Saturday. “We saw a record number of women filing for these seats across the country. Ninety-five of them made it through the primary, and we have an incredible class so far – 17 Republican conservative women that are gonna be part of the next incoming class.”

She said her primary focus when she reaches Capitol Hill will be another coronavirus relief package, “the economy and jobs.”

“We’re being hit on two fronts right now,” she said. “Not only with the COVID pandemic, but also with the downturn of the oil and gas industry in Oklahoma.”

Bice is among 13 Republican women who won election to the House this year – and six of the eight seats that flipped from blue to red were won by female candidates.

Bice, R-Okla., joined “Fox & Friends Weekend” alongside House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congresswoman-elect Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla.

McCarthy called 2020 “the year of Republican women.”

Bice has served on Oklahoma’s state Senate since 2014 where she is praised for her economic development and worked to control state spending. Upon her election to Congress, she aims to fight for affordable health care and address immigration.

Salazar said it was the Democratic Party’s embrace of “socialism” that allowed her to flip incumbent Rep. Donna Shalala’s seat red.

“Anything that carries the word socialism is bad for our children,” she said.

