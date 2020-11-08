Congresswoman-elect Hinson says she won House seat by being 'everyday Iowan' with minivan, mortgage

Republican women have made major strides in Congress this election, adding 13 women to the ranks of the House of Representatives.

This includes Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, who told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that she credits her win, and defeat of incumbent Rep. Abby Finkenauer, to being an average Iowan who took on the campaign trail in her “mom van.”

“I think it just came down to driving all around the district,” she said. “I’m a mom who drives a mini-van. We have a mortgage. I’m an everyday Iowan and that’s really what it came down to ... hard work and a lot of miles on the mom-van.”

Hinson said she listened to the people in her district who are tired of “left-leaning rhetoric,” including "Medicare-for-All," the Green New Deal and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “stalling” on coronavirus pandemic relief.

The congresswoman-elect projected that the next Congress will be focused on economic prosperity, and she plans to hone in on tax reform and infrastructure.

ALL FOUR MEMBERS OF 'THE SQUAD' REELECTED TO HOUSE, WITH MORE PROGRESSIVES JOINING

“It’s all about economic opportunity and prosperity, and how do we continue to push that forward no matter what our landscape looks like,” she said. “That’s why I ran for office in the first place – to give families in Iowa the chance at a good life. That’s what I think we all want.”

Gains made by GOP women in the House, as well as veterans and minorities, is a clear indication of the “future of the Republican Party,” Hinson concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s something to be proud of,” she said. “We’re ready to get to work.”