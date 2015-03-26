Congressional Sex Scandals

Political sex scandals have become so common that it's almost cliché to point out that fact every time another one breaks. But for those who would like their memories jogged, FoxNews.com has compiled a brief retrospective on members of Congress who have gotten caught in recent years fooling around with aides, acquaintances and others who are not their spouses. Rep. Anthony Weiner, who admitted Monday to conducting inappropriate relations with women online, is just the latest.