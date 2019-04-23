Confusion clouds Biden’s 2020 campaign launch

When, where and how Joe Biden announces his long-awaited 2020 presidential bid appears to be up in the air – still.

While initial indications pointed to a Wednesday launch, the timing remains in flux, as does the location. At this stage, the only key element that seems to have crystallized is the theme for the campaign rollout.

SANDERS TOPS BIDEN IN NEW NH 2020 POLL, BUTTIGIEG SURGES TO THIRD

“The theme for the announcement is going to be ‘the battle for the soul of America,’” said a source close to Biden’s inner circle, who asked for anonymity to speak more freely.

The former vice president is expected to open his third bid for the Democratic presidential nomination with a message that describes the current climate in the nation and takes on Republican President Trump. In a likely video announcing his candidacy, Biden’s expected to stress the stakes for the country and what kind of leadership is demanded for this moment in the nation’s history.

But other details surrounding the launch remain fluid, including where the former vice president goes in the hours and initial days after the declaration of candidacy.

A source told Fox News last week that Wednesday was the likely day of the launch. But that same source said on Monday evening that plans were in flux and that Thursday appeared to be more likely for Biden’s announcement.

Also up in the air is whether Biden’s rollout would include an event or multiple events on the day of the launch. There are reports he’ll declare his candidacy in Pittsburgh -- with some reports now even suggesting he'll announce there on Monday -- before heading to Philadelphia for a later event.

Pennsylvania has an obvious appeal, as the site of a crucial presidential battleground and his birthplace. While Biden has spent most of his life in Delaware, representing the state in the Senate for nearly four decades, he was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Multiple sources told Fox News in recent days that the rollout could include a retail event with Biden and his wife Jill either later on the day of the announcement or the following day. That would be followed by a policy speech within a week that lays out the broader themes of the campaign. The rollout would then continue with visits to the early voting primary and caucus states over the course of a month.

Sources confirmed that the Philadelphia Museum of Art – known nationally for the scene of the fictional Rocky Balboa’s training on the museum’s steps in the movie "Rocky" – is under consideration as a site for a speech by Biden during the campaign rollout.

But a trip to Charlottesville, Virginia, as reported in recent days by numerous news organizations, is out. The city was the site of clashes in 2017 surrounding a white nationalist rally.

The confusion over the Biden launch could be a sign of disagreements among his top political aides, or it could be a deliberate strategy by Biden’s inner circle to keep reporters guessing.

As Biden prepares for his expected launch, sources told Fox News that campaign staff is being lined up and Biden political advisers are in the process of hiring political operatives in the early voting primary and caucus states.

WATCH BIDEN ACCUSER LUCY FLORES ON FOX NEWS

Even before the launch of his campaign, Biden faced a controversy over the past month that arose when numerous women alleged the former vice president had made them feel uncomfortable with what was described as inappropriate touching. As more and more women came forward, Biden eventually addressed the controversy, vowing to be "more mindful about respecting personal space."

Former Nevada State Assemblywoman Lucy Flores – the first woman to speak out against Biden – said on Monday in a Fox News interview that it was "incredibly disrespectful" for Biden to make light of accusations during comments at a union event earlier this month.