Confusion: Biden offers sympathy for the ‘tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan’

Former Vice President Joe Biden misstated the locations of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, while speaking to donors at a high-dollar fundraiser in San Diego on Sunday night.

Biden, 76, mistakenly referred to the shootings as “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before," but later corrected himself, according to a pool report. Biden seemingly confused Houston for El Paso and Michigan for Ohio when speaking to donors about the shootings.

TRUMP DECLARES 'HATE HAS NO PLACE IN OUR COUNTRY,' AS DEMS DEMAND RECALL OF CONGRESS

The fundraiser for his presidential campaign took place at the home of businessman Mark Arabo, who is an advocate for persecuted Iraqi Christians. Around 75 attendees at the fundraiser received a three-course meal before the vice president's remarks, and listened to Biden speak in a marble-tiled living area with two chandeliers as they sat in rows of white chairs.

Sunday was not the first time that Biden mixed up names on the 2020 campaign trail. In May, Biden confused former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who left office in 1990, with then-Prime Minister Theresa May.

“You know what, the president’s words have meaning, no matter who he or she is. They are the face of America,” Biden said at the Sunday fundraiser. He added that he does not hold President Trump personally responsible for the shooting, but noted that he has influence on the country.

Click for more from Washington Examiner.