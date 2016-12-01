Coming Out of the Shadows, Risking Arrest for Their Cause
Protesters staged a rally in North Carolina to call for comprehensive immigration reform. The crowd included students who "came out" as undocumented immigrants.
DREAMERS_Jessica_5Protesters hold a rally calling for comprehensive immigration reform and passage of the DREAM Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to attend public colleges at in-state tuition rates. The DREAM Act also would allow certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to apply for U.S. permanent residency.Photo by Jessica Cosciahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DREAMERS-Jessica-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DREAMERS_JessicaSantiago Garcia, who began working in North Carolina's blueberry fields at the age of 8 to help his family, was arrested at the rally, but released on Wednesday.Photo by Jessica Cosciahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DREAMERS-Jessica.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DREAMERS_Jessica_1Manuel Vazquez (l) and Marco Saavedra (r) publicly reveal the challenges they faced as undocumented college students, before being arrested at the rally on Tuesday. They were later released.Photo by: Jessica Cosciahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DREAMERS-Jessica-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DREAMERS_Jessica_6Protesters chanted "No papers, no fear -- immigrants are marching here!" They also chanted: "Undocumented, unafraid and unashamed" during the Tuesday rally.Photo by Jessica Cosciahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DREAMERS-Jessica-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DREAMERS_Jessica_2Students participate in an immigration protest in North Carolina on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2011.Photo by Jessica Cosciahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DREAMERS-Jessica-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DREAMERS_Jessica_9Some of the protesters blocked traffic while chanting "Education, not deportation," at the rally in Charlotte.Photo by Jessica Cosciahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DREAMERS-Jessica-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
