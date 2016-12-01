Expand / Collapse search
Coming Out of the Shadows, Risking Arrest for Their Cause

Protesters staged a rally in North Carolina to call for comprehensive immigration reform. The crowd included students who "came out" as undocumented immigrants. 

    Protesters hold a rally calling for comprehensive immigration reform and passage of the DREAM Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to attend public colleges at in-state tuition rates. The DREAM Act also would allow certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to apply for U.S. permanent residency.
    Photo by Jessica Coscia
    Santiago Garcia, who began working in North Carolina's blueberry fields at the age of 8 to help his family, was arrested at the rally, but released on Wednesday.
    Photo by Jessica Coscia
    Manuel Vazquez (l) and Marco Saavedra (r) publicly reveal the challenges they faced as undocumented college students, before being arrested at the rally on Tuesday. They were later released.
    Photo by: Jessica Coscia
    Protesters chanted "No papers, no fear -- immigrants are marching here!" They also chanted: "Undocumented, unafraid and unashamed" during the Tuesday rally.
    Photo by Jessica Coscia
    Students participate in an immigration protest in North Carolina on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2011.
    Photo by Jessica Coscia
    Some of the protesters blocked traffic while chanting "Education, not deportation," at the rally in Charlotte.
    Photo by Jessica Coscia
