Fox News projects Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is out in Colorado

Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper will beat incumbent candidate Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado’s Senate race, Fox News projected Tuesday night.

Gardner, a Republican was a first-term senator running for reelection in a state expected to be swept by a so-called blue wave. Voters in the state seemingly turned away from the Republican Party under President Trump.

In his first run, Gardner beat his Democratic opponent then-Sen. Mark Udall, a Democrat, by 2.5 percent, and flipped the seat to Republican control in 2015. Prior to Udall’s one term as a senator, it was held by longtime Republican Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell from 1993 to 2005.

Despite his successful run in 2015, Gardner faced a tough campaign this year, particularly after he aligned himself with President Trump and supported Amy Coney Barrett to be confirmed to the Supreme Court late last month.

Pollsters changed their analysis of his chances after he made the announcement.

Gardner flipped his stance from 2016 when he sided with the GOP-controlled Senate to block President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland during an election year.

His decision to back Barrett just one week before the general election likely led to his struggling poll numbers and ultimately his defeat by Hickenlooper.

Gardner consistently trailed Hickenlooper by 8.5 percent according to the most recent polling by Real Clear Politics.