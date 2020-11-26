Colorado Gov. Polis is in quarantine after coronavirus exposure

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has entered quarantine after learning Wednesday he was exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

"This evening, I learned that I was exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19," Polis wrote on Twitter.

The governor said he was tested Wednesday night, with results coming back negative.

Per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health authorities, Polis will be closely monitored and will be "re-tested in the coming days," his office wrote in a statement.

The announcement comes after the governor held a briefing Tuesday to encourage Coloradans to celebrate Thanksgiving safely, amid a rising number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

During the briefing, Polis said 1-in-41 Coloradans were contagious with COVID-19, according to FOX 21 News Colorado, of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reported 3,503 new cases on Wednesday and 4,150 on Tuesday.

Prior to his potential exposure to the virus, Polis said he had chosen to cancel his holiday plans to "set example as governor,” despite not having seen his parents in nine months.

“I think it’s a time for every Coloradan, and that includes county elected officials, to really ask themselves: are you on the side of the virus, or are you on the side of Colorado?” he added.

