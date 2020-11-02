Hickenlooper win would mean a one-party controlled Colorado government for the first time in nearly century

Colorado has long been considered a swing state that has trended blue in recent elections, but polling in the Centennial State is showing a historical blue wave that would mean complete one party-control -- not seen since 1936.

If polls that show Democratic candidate, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, with a healthy 8.5% lead are correct, then every branch of Colorado’s government will be controlled by the Democratic Party.

In 2018 the state saw their first major blue wave since 1948, with Democrats winning every state executive office including the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer.

But Democrats could also control the majority in Colorado’s state Senate, the state House, the U.S. House of Representatives along with both U.S. Senate seats, as long as the polling trends are accurate.

The last time the Republican party controlled every elected seat in Colorado was in 1920, according to the Colorado Sun.

Polling by RealClearPolitics shows that Hickenlooper is projected to win the junior senator’s seat, overturning Republican incumbent candidate Sen. Cory Gardner.

Each of Colorado’s seven congressional district seats are up for re-election with four Democratic incumbent candidates leading in their races. Two Republican incumbent candidates are also likely to win re-election, according to 270towin.

Only one incumbent candidate, Republican Rep. Scott Tipton was defeated in his primary race and polling shows a neck and neck race between Democratic candidate Diane Mitsch Bush and Republican challenger Lauren Boebert, who is trailing Bush by one point, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Colorado’s state Senate has 18 seats out of the body’s 35 seats that are up for relection, and only three of the seats are considered to be vulnerable, including one seat held by a Democrat and two seats held by Republicans.

Democrats currently hold the majority by 19-16, meaning Republicans would have to win all three battleground districts in order to win back the majority in the state’s Senate, according to campaign tracking by Ballotpedia.

Hillary Clinton won all three districts during the 2016 race.

All of Colorado’s 65 state House seats are up for re-election this November, but Democrats held the majority, 41-24, going into the election, meaning Republicans would have to hold onto all of their 24 seats and gain an additional 9 to win back the majority.

Clinton won Colorado during the 2016 presidential election by nearly five points. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is currently leading in the polls over incumbent candidate Donald Trump by 9.5 points, according to RealClearPolitics.

Over 2.7 million voters have already returned their ballots in Colorado, just 24-hours before the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.