Dems' gun control agenda after Boulder shooting 'can't usurp reality': Colion Noir

The Democrats' gun control agenda "can't usurp reality," attorney and gun rights activist Colion Noir said on Thursday, in response to the Biden administration calling for the Senate to pass gun control legislation in the wake of the Boulder, Colorado shooting.

BIDEN CONSIDERING EXECUTIVE ACTION ON GUN CONTROL, PSAKI SAYS

COLION NOIR: If there's one thing that their agenda can't usurp, it’s reality; because I think there are a lot of people out there who believe that we're so advanced that we don't need these tools anymore. And that's not the case. And we learned it readily in 2020 when people realize, oh man, when it comes down to it, the only person responsible for my safety is me.

...

So I need to go out there and get the best tool possible to defend not only me, but the family and people that I love. And that's what we realized in 2020. But on the other side of it, as far as the gun control lobby and these politicians who are anti-gun, they think they can continue to just push this agenda because they forget we live in the day and age of the internet.

...

Empower the people. At the end of the day, empower the people. Because it's only reality. A cop can't be there at the same time or to a degree that you're there whenever a situation like this happens. So we should teach people responsible gun ownership and the ability to carry a firearm with them as often as possible so that, if something like this does happen, we can do something about it immediately and not have to wait for someone else.

