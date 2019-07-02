Jesse Watters: Flag protesters like 'bitter' Kaepernick want 'to divide the country and make everybody else feel miserable'

Ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's reported objection to Nike's Betsy Ross-themed sneakers is the latest disturbing expression of anti-American sentiment, according to Jesse Watters.

Watters said the former quarterback, as well as others who protest the national anthem and object to outward expressions of patriotism, are trying to divide the country, on Tuesday's "The Five."

"I do think they want the end of the country," he said. "They are trying to destroy the flag -- trying to destroy the national anthem, the borders, the presidents.

NIKE DROPPED BETSY ROSS-THEMED FOURTH OF JULY SNEAKER AFTER COLIN KAEPERNICK COMPLAINED, REPORT SAYS

"Instead, we should be trying to have a conversation about improving the country, but all this does is divide it. And, that's what Colin wants. He is unhappy with himself. He is a bitter man, and he wants to divide the country and make everybody else feel as miserable as he does."

Additionally, Watters said the 31-year-old athlete further revealed himself as "anti-American."

"When someone like this guy... can dictate to an American company to not celebrate our independence on July 4, we are in a really sad state," the "Watters' World" host said.

"I agree this country was flawed -- it was founded on slavery and we fought a Civil War to end that stain -- but that doesn't define America, slavery.

"To say we just have to get rid of everything about this country, everything about the founding of this country because of slavery, that does not unite the country."

Earlier this week, Nike nixed the released of the Air Max 1 USA after having already sent the sneakers to retailers because the protesting quarterback said he felt the use of the Betsy Ross flag was offensive and carried slavery connotations, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal’s report stated: “After images of the shoe were posted online, Mr. Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery.”

