CNN’s Jim Acosta complains about Rose Garden press conference where he didn't get a question

CNN’s Jim Acosta didn’t get chosen to ask a question during President Trump’s Rose Garden press conference with Brazil president Jair Bolsaonaro on Tuesday, but he managed to complain about a reporter who did.

Daily Caller White House correspondent Saagar Enjeti was allowed to ask multiple questions, including whether or not the Supreme Court will be expanded and Trump’s thoughts on the state of social media.

Following the press conference, Acosta accused Enjeti of asking Trump a softball question, but it seems the CNN reporter wasn’t paying close attention because the question was directed at the Brazilian president, as opposed to Trump.

“The question was asked in a way that really teed it up, like a game of tee-ball here in the Rose Garden. The president was just sort of served up a softball, there, when he was asked whether or not the Democrats are advancing a lot of socialist ideas. You heard Bolsaonaro go off on that as well,” Acosta said on CNN immediately after the press conference.

Acosta accused Enjeti of lobbing an easy question about socialism to Trump, but the Daily Caller reporter didn’t ask Trump the question about socialism. After Enjeti asked Trump a pair of questions about the Supreme Court and social media, he directed his third question to Bolsaonaro.

“President Bolsaonaro, in another question on the 2020 election, a number of Democrats who are running to replace the president have embraced or considered socialist ideas. You’ve spoken critically of that in the past,” Enjeti said. “If a socialist, or a candidate who embraces socialism were to replace the president, how would it affect your relations with the United States?”

Bolsaonaro answered that he would respect whoever emerges as the next president but expect Trump to be re-elected. Trump did not respond to Enjeti’s question about socialism despite Acosta’s claim.

CNN did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Acosta – who has emerged as a hero among progressives for attacking Trump and members of his administration when they’re available to the press – was confronted by angel moms last month after he challenged Trump over what he described as a "disconnect" in his description of illegal immigration. Acosta has also been known to offer his opinion when called on during similar events.

Last year, Acosta was briefly banned from the White House after he engaged in a contentious back-and-forth with Trump during a Nov. 7 press conference. During one now-infamous moment, Acosta refused to pass the microphone to a female White House aide.

Acosta’s press pass was restored on Nov. 19 after CNN argued that keeping him out of the White House violated the network and Acosta’s First and Fifth Amendment rights.

To coincide with Acosta being allowed to return to the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders implemented a series of rules to govern White House press conferences going forward.

The CNN reporter has been praised by liberal comedians such as Jimmy Kimmel, and even appeared in the most recent season of the Netflix political drama “House of Cards.”