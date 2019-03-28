CNN’s Don Lemon tells Booker ‘nice job’ before cutting to commercial during town hall, called out on social media

Sen. Cory Booker, the New Jersey Democrat running for president, did a "nice job" during a wide-ranging town hall on CNN, according to the moderator, Don Lemon, who asked questions ranging from the candidate's life as a vegan to the potential that he'll be elected as a bachelor and may have to plan a "White House wedding."

Lemon was picked up on microphone just before commercial break assuring Booker that he did a “nice job, nice job.” The two shook hands as the camera pulled out, and Booker thanked Lemon.

Booker was asked wide-ranging questions from race relations, healthcare, reparations, to climate change. He got a roaring response from the audience when he agreed that the electoral college needs to go. It was time for the commercial break when the exchange happened.

It is unclear if Lemon was specifically referring to one of Booker’s responses or his overall performance. Some on social media pointed out that Lemon could have just been being friendly to the candidate.

The exchange caught the attention of many on social media.

CNN has hosted several town halls featuring prominent 2020 candidates including Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, former Rep. John Delaney, D-MD, Democratic South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as well as potential independent candidate, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.