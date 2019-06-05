CNN analyst Mudd: Christopher Steele should not talk to DOJ, could turn into 'car wreck'

A former FBI official and frequent critic of President Trump said Tuesday that Christopher Steele should avoid being questioned by the Justice Department, warning it could turn out disastrously for the former British spy.

Phil Mudd was responding on CNN to reports that Steele agreed to be questioned by investigators about his salacious and unverified dossier on Trump's ties to Russia.

Steele's interview would reportedly happen within weeks in London and it would come on the heels of Attorney General Bill Barr appointing a U.S. attorney to review the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

The DOJ inspector general is also looking into how Steele's Democrat-funded dossier was used by the FBI to secure surveillance warrants for a former Trump campaign adviser in 2016, despite questions about its credibility.

Mudd said this could turn into a "car wreck" for Steele if he goes forward.

"If you go to car races looking for car wrecks, this is significant. This will be a car wreck," said Mudd, doubting whether Steele will have sufficient answers on how he compiled the dossier.

“I can’t believe he has perfect answers about the origins of the Steele dossier. I’m not even sure why he’s showing up. If I were him, I’d go to Disney World. I would not go to the Department of Justice, because it will not end up well," he said.

Mudd then speculated that Steele wants to be interviewed in an attempt to clear his name so he can resume doing the same kind of work in the private sector.

“Let me give you how this game ends. Christopher Steele shows up in front of the Department of Justice and I’m guessing doesn’t have terrific answers for the quality of the information in that Steele dossier,” said Mudd.

Republicans have long accused former FBI officials of relying too heavily on Steele's dossier in 2016, when a counterintelligence investigation was launched into the Trump campaign.