CNN's Toobin hits Democrats for lack of action against Trump: Stop talking and 'get to work'

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin urged House Democrats to hold substantive investigative hearings into the Trump administration, downplaying the importance of the scheduled testimony from Watergate figure John Dean.

The House Judiciary Committee announced Monday that Dean, who served as White House counsel to Richard Nixon, would testify on June 10 as part of a series of hearings "focused on the alleged crimes and other misconduct laid out in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report."

Toobin, speaking on "New Day" Friday morning, exhorted House Democrats to speed up the process if they intend to move forward on impeachment.

"I think the Democrats should stop talking about investigating and do investigating," he said.

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP SAYS MUELLER MADE A 'FOOL' OF HIMSELF

"[John Dean] with all due respect, is a figure from the 1970s. I don’t think Democrats are helped at all by these sorts of process arguments about how we should do it or when we should do it. Hold some hearings and talk about the substance of the investigation, not this process talk. It’s June already," he continued.

Toobin noted that the House Intelligence Committee has not held any "serious" hearings, while the Oversight Committee called former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to testify in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Judiciary Committee hasn’t held any significant hearings about investigating the president. Do that, don’t talk about this. ... Get to work, don't talk about it. It's not helpful," he said.

The comments came amid a reported split between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler on whether to pursue impeachment, with Pelosi so far against the idea.