Climate group protests outside of where Manchin docks his houseboat

The heat directed at Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., burned a little closer to home on Thursday as climate protesters demonstrated outside of where he docks his houseboat in Southwest DC .

"This action in front of his yacht club is to highlight that he is a bought-out politician," said Kidus Girma of the Sunrise Movement, which has endorsed the Green New Deal.

Manchin, a perceived moderate in the Senate, has been frustrating progressives as he holds up a controversial spending package with billions in climate and energy investment. Other signs mentioned "free community college," "paid family leave" and "pathways to citizenship."

Girma said the group wanted the full "Build Back Better" agenda, for which, Girma said, President Biden isn't fighting hard enough.

The protest took a notably personal angle with demonstrators surrounding Manchin and chanting "we want to live." Girma told Fox News that Thursday's protest came after a scheduled 14-day hunger strike that he and others recently ended "to refuel our bodies and bring the fire to Senator Manchin."

Manchin himself has expressed dismay with the legislative process, reportedly accusing progressives of playing "political games."

"Holding this [infrastructure] bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," he said, according to CNBC.

Girma also said that Democratic leadership should directly call out Manchin in an attempt to shame him.

"As we watch Manchin obstruct, obstruct, obstruct critical legislation that's important for human existence on this planet, we want Senate leadership, President Biden to recognize that he is not a good faith actor – as they already know – and just start naming and shaming him," said Girma.

While the group of protesters chanted on Thursday, some held up a large orange and red banner that read "Joe Manchin is burning our future for profit."

Manchin's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.